China's First IPv6-Only Backbone Network Connecting 1,200 More Campuses

  • Jan 31, 2017 12:43 PM PST
By CircleID Reporter

2016 marked the start of the third and final phase of the China Next Generation Internet (CNGI) IPv6 program. Xing Li, Professor in the Electronic Engineering Department at Tsinghua University, Beijing, China writes: "First launched in 2003 by the Chinese government, the CNGI has funded projects to advance China's Internet infrastructure, with an emphasis placed on adopting IPv6 to meet its growing demands for Internet resources. The initiative has, so far, produced six nationwide backbone networks and 39-gigabit point-of-presences, which connect more than 20 major cities. Importantly, the China Education and Research Network (CERNET) has played an important role in developing and deploying the country's first IPv6-only backbone network (CERNET2), which connects over 300 academic, industrial, and government research campuses within China."

