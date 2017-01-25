Home / News I have a News Tip

Trump to Sign Cybersecurity Executive Order on Tuesday

  • Jan 30, 2017 5:02 PM PST
By CircleID Reporter

President Donald Trump expected to sign an executive order on cyber security on Tuesday. Dustin Volz and Steve Holland reporting in Reuters from Washington: "The order is expected to commission several different reviews of the government's offensive and defensive cyber capabilities, according to one of the sources and a third briefed on a draft of the order that circulated last week. ... The order is expected to also initiate a audit of several federal agencies' cyber capabilities, seek input on how to improve protections for critical infrastructure, and review government efforts to attract and train a technically sophisticated workforce."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Policy & Regulation, Security

 
   
