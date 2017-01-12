Home / News I have a News Tip

Executive Order and the New Date Privacy Rights of Non-US Citizens

  • Jan 30, 2017 7:48 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 648
By CircleID Reporter

"Last week, President Trump signed an executive order affecting the privacy rights of non-US citizens with respect to data residing in the US," Bruce Schneier writes in his security blog. Quoting from the relevant section of the order, it says: "Privacy Act. Agencies shall, to the extent consistent with applicable law, ensure that their privacy policies exclude persons who are not United States citizens or lawful permanent residents from the protections of the Privacy Act regarding personally identifiable information."

— "At issue is the EU-US Privacy Shield, which is the voluntary agreement among the US government, US companies, and the EU that makes it possible for US companies to store Europeans' data without having to follow all EU privacy requirements."

— "This is clearly still in flux. And, like pretty much everything so far in the Trump administration, we have no idea where this is headed."

Related topics: Policy & Regulation, Privacy

 
   
Comments

