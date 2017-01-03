CADNA Returns to Lobby for Stronger Cybersquatting Laws

Coalition Against Domain Name Abuse, the lobby group that campaigned for stronger cybersquatting laws and against new gTLDs, is back. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: "CADNA on Thursday used the imminent inauguration of new US president Donald Trump to announce that it’s back in the game, hoping a Republican-dominated government will be friendlier to its agenda. It told its supporters on 'the 2016 general elections outcomes for both the U.S. Congress and the White House present a unique and timely opportunity to push through legislation'."

