CADNA Returns to Lobby for Stronger Cybersquatting Laws

  • Jan 23, 2017 6:23 AM PST
By CircleID Reporter

Coalition Against Domain Name Abuse, the lobby group that campaigned for stronger cybersquatting laws and against new gTLDs, is back. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: "CADNA on Thursday used the imminent inauguration of new US president Donald Trump to announce that it’s back in the game, hoping a Republican-dominated government will be friendlier to its agenda. It told its supporters on 'the 2016 general elections outcomes for both the U.S. Congress and the White House present a unique and timely opportunity to push through legislation'."

Related topics: Cybersquatting, Domain Names, Law, Policy & Regulation

 
   
