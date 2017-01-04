Canadian Energy Firms at Bigger Risk of Cyberattack

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is reported to have warned companies about an increasing risk of cyber espionage and attacks on pipelines, oil storage and shipment facilities. In an exclusive report published by Reuters today based on classified documents, CSIS issued warnings last May in which it has highlighted an additional risk for the energy sector, where opposition to pipelines has ramped up in Canada, home to the world's third-largest oil reserves, and the United States. "You should expect your networks to be hit if you are involved in any significant financial interactions with certain foreign states," the official said in the document, seen by Reuters under access-to-information laws.

Related topics: Cyberattack, Security