Alphabet Shuts Down Its Solar-Powered Internet Drone Program

  • Jan 11, 2017 12:12 PM PST
By CircleID Reporter

"Alphabet cuts former Titan drone program from X division, employees dispersing to other units," reports Seth Weintraub today in 9TO5Google: "In 2014, Google bought Titan Aerospace, maker of high-altitude, solar-powered drone aircraft. ... The Titan division was absorbed into X in late 2015 from the Access and Energy division during the Alphabet re-shuffle. ... We’ve now heard and Alphabet has confirmed, that the Titan group was recently shut down and engineers were told to look for other jobs within Alphabet/Google in the coming months. Over 50 employees were involved in the process."

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband

 
   
