FTC Announces Internet of Things Challenge, Offers $25,000 for Best Technical Solution

  • Jan 04, 2017 10:53 AM PST
By CircleID Reporter

The Federal Trade Commission is challenging the public to create an innovative tool to help protect consumers from security vulnerabilities in the software of home devices connected to the Internet of Things. The agency in its announcement today has offered a cash prize of up to $25,000 for the best technical solution, with up to $3,000 available for up to three honorable mention winner(s).

— "The FTC is asking IoT Home Inspector Challenge contestants to develop a tool that would address security vulnerabilities caused by out-of-date software in IoT devices. ... Contestants also have the option of adding features such as those that would address hard-coded, factory default or easy-to-guess passwords."

— "Up to 20 contestants will be selected in the first round, where judges will only assess the contestants' videos and abstracts without the detailed explanation. Qualifying contestants will then move on to the next and final round where the detailed explanations will be considered for a chance to win the top prize of $25,000 or $3,000 for honorable mention." Submissions are being accepted as early as March 1, 2017 and are due May 22, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. Winners will be announced around July 27, 2017.

Related topics: Internet of Things, Security

 
   
