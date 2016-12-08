Home / Blogs

You Cannot Tell Your Customers to 'Shut Up' Anymore - Consumer Review Fairness Act Signed Into Law

  • Dec 20, 2016 10:13 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 822
Print Comment
By Robert Cannon
Robert Cannon

Bad idea: Set up a business and provide poor goods or services; receive bad reviews online for your poor goods or services.

Worse idea: Instead of treating your customers' feedback as free expert advice and listening to their suggestions on how to improve your business, sue your customers — experience the Streisand Effect — resulting in increased media coverage highlighting your lousy goods, service, and treatment of customers. Ensure that negatives reviews of your business get the widest exposure possible.

Worser Idea: Attempt to solve this problem by telling your customers to shut-up. Insert a gag-clause in your terms of service so that it is a breach of contract for your customers to provide negative reviews of your service.

Jennifer Kulas Palmer testified before Congress about her negative experience with online business KlearGear.com. According to Palmer, in 2008 her husband ordered about $20 worth of Christmas gifts from KlearGear. When it did not arrive, they attempted to reach out to the company, but to no avail. Like so many consumers who have had a bad experience, they wrote a negative online review. Three years later, Palmer heard from KlearGear, claiming that Palmer had violated their Terms of Sale and that Palmer owed KlearGear $3500. Attorneys from Public Citizen represented the Palmers and filed a successful lawsuit against KlearGear.

If there was any doubt that this type of thing is a bad idea, in this year of divided and partisan politics, Congress unanimously voted to end attempts to silence customer reviews. The Consumer Review Fairness Act was signed into law by President Obama on December 14th.

According to the new law, 'form contracts' (those terms of service or standard forms shoved in front of customers to sign without the ability to negotiate individual terms) are void if they prohibit customer reviews. Any such gag provisions are unlawful and are subject to enforcement by the Federal Trade Commission or the states. The Federal Trade Commission will be publishing best practices on how to comply with the Consumer Review Fairness Act.

All of this comes about in the context of the Good Samaritan provisions of the Communications Decency Act, 47 USC 230(c), which says that online services are not liable for the third party content. This means that Yelp, TripAdvisor, Amazon, Google, and all the other review sites can encourage people to provide reviews of goods and services — without those online services becoming liable for those reviews. 47 USC 230(c) legally set the foundation for the interactive web where many third parties contribute without the host becoming liable for every utterance.

The Consumer Review Fairness Act establishes that you cannot tell consumers to shut up — it does not, however, protect consumers from liability for what they say. Businesses can, for example, still seek redress for defamatory reviews. Consumers can review but they may still be held responsible for their words.

By Robert Cannon, Cybertelecom. More blog posts from Robert Cannon can also be read here.

Related topics: Law, Policy & Regulation, Web

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

The Reality Virus

  • Dec 21, 2016
  • Comments: 0

Building the Future of Enterprise - Notes from AWS re:Invent 2016

  • Dec 21, 2016
  • Comments: 0

Good Faith and Abusive Registration of Domain Names

  • Dec 19, 2016
  • Comments: 0

Will Harding's Mistakes in International Telecommunication Cooperation be Repeated?

  • Dec 11, 2016
  • Comments: 1

All About the Copyright Office's New DMCA System

  • Dec 08, 2016
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Tom Wheeler Announces Resignation as FCC Chairman

  • Dec 16, 2016
  • Comments: 0

Google Begins Publicly Sharing National Security Letters

  • Dec 15, 2016
  • Comments: 0

China Shuts Down Thousands of Websites for 'Harmful', Obscene Content

  • Dec 15, 2016
  • Comments: 0

Internet Governante Forum Puts the Spotlight on Trade Agreements

  • Dec 09, 2016
  • Comments: 0

AT&T CEO Confident Trump-Appointed FCC Will Scrap Net Neutrality Regulations

  • Dec 08, 2016
  • Comments: 2
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

Miss.Africa Announces 2016, Round II Seed Funding Tech Initiative for Women in Africa

Airpush Chooses DeviceAtlas to Provide Device Awareness to Mobile Ad Network

DeviceAtlas Releases Q2 2016 Mobile Web Intelligence Report, Apple Loses Browsing Market Share

Effective Strategies to Build Your Reseller Channel (Webinar)

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

News.Markets: A Rising Star in the World of Financial Trading and New TLDs

Mobile Web Intelligence Report: Bots and Crawlers May Represent up to 50% of Web Traffic

US Court Grants DCA Trust's Motion for Preliminary Injunction on .Africa gTLD

DeviceAtlas Brings Device Awareness to HAProxy

Dyn Weighs In On Whois

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 3,390

IBCA Presentation to ICANN GAC on Protection of Geographic Names in New gTLDs

Verisign Launches New Monthly Blog Series: Top 10 Keywords Registered in .COM and .NET

Standards and Browser Compatibility

Domain Name .Africa Faces Hurdles - Q&A with Sophia Bekele

.nyc Goes Public to Brand the Big Apple

Mobile Web Traffic: A Dive Into the Data

Video Interviews from ICANN 50 in London

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 10,319
View More

Sponsored Topics

Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
Port25

Email

Sponsored by
Port25
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
View All Topics