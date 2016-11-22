Call for Participation - ICANN DNSSEC Workshop at ICANN58 in Copenhagen

Do you have new information about DNSSEC or DANE that you would like to share with the wider community? Have you created a new tool or service? Have you found a way to use DNSSEC to secure some other service? Do you have new statistics about the growth or usage of DNSSEC, DANE or other related technology?

If so, and if you will be in Copenhagen, Denmark, for ICANN 58 in March 2017 (or can get there), please consider submitting a proposal to speak at the ICANN 58 DNSSEC Workshop! Please send a brief (1–2 sentence) description of your proposed presentation to dnssec-copenhagen@isoc.org by 15 January 2017.

The full Call for Participation with more information and examples is below.

* * *

The DNSSEC Deployment Initiative and the Internet Society Deploy360 Programme, in cooperation with the ICANN Security and Stability Advisory Committee (SSAC), are planning a DNSSEC Workshop during the ICANN58 meeting held from 11–16 March 2017 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The DNSSEC Workshop has been a part of ICANN meetings for several years and has provided a forum for both experienced and new people to meet, present and discuss current and future DNSSEC deployments. For reference, the most recent session was held at the ICANN meeting in Hyderabad, India on 07 November 2016. The presentations and transcripts are available at:

https://icann572016.sched.org/event/8czs/dnssec-workshop-part-1,

https://icann572016.sched.org/event/8czt/dnssec-workshop-part-2, and

https://icann572016.sched.org/event/8czu/dnssec-workshop-part-3.

At ICANN58 we are particularly interested in live demonstrations of uses of DNSSEC or DANE. Examples might include:

Email clients and servers using DNSSEC, OPENPGPKEY, or S/MIME for secure email.

Tools for automating the generation of DNSSEC/DANE records.

Services for monitoring or managing DNSSEC signing or validation.

Tools or services for using DNSSEC/DANE along with other existing protocols and services such as SSH, XMPP, SMTP, S/MIME or PGP/GPG.

Innovative uses of APIs to do something new and different using DNSSEC/DANE.

S/MIME and Microsoft Outlook integration with active directory.

Our interest is to provide current examples of the state of development and to show real-world examples of how DNSSEC and DANE related innovation can be used to increase the overall security of the Internet.

We are open to presentations and demonstrations related to any topic associated with DNSSEC and DANE. Examples of the types of topics we are seeking include:

1. DNSSEC activities in Europe

For this panel we are seeking participation from those who have been involved in DNSSEC deployment in Europe and also from those who have not deployed DNSSEC but who have a keen interest in the challenges and benefits of deployment. In particular, we will consider the following questions: Are you interested in reporting on DNSSEC validation of your ISPs? What can DNSSEC do for you? What doesn't it do? What are the internal tradeoffs to implementing DNSSEC? What did you learn in your deployment of DNSSEC? We are interested in presentations from both people involved with the signing of domains and people involved with the deployment of DNSSEC-validating DNS resolvers.

2. Preparation for Root Key Rollover

In preparation for the Root Key Rollover, we would like to bring together a panel of people who can talk about what the potential impacts may be to ISPs, equipment providers and end users, and also what can be done to potentially mitigate those issues. In particular, we are seeking participation from vendors, ISPs, and the community that will be affected by distribution of new root keys. We would like to be able to offer suggestions out of this panel to the wider technical community. If you have a specific concern about the Root Key Rollover, or believe you have a method or solution to help address impacts, we would like to hear from you.

3. Implementing DNSSEC validation at Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) play a critical role by enabling DNSSEC validation for the caching DNS resolvers used by their customers. We have now seen massive rollouts of DNSSEC validation within large North American ISPs and at ISPs around the world. We are interested in presentations on topics such as:

Can you describe your experiences with negative Trust Anchors and operational realities?

What does an ISP need to do to prepare its network for implementing DNSSEC validation?

How does an ISP need to prepare its support staff and technical staff for the rollout of DNSSEC validation?

What measurements are available about the degree of DNSSEC validation currently deployed?

What tools are available to help an ISP deploy DNSSEC validation?

What are the practical server-sizing impacts of enabling DNSSEC validation on ISP DNS Resolvers (ex. cost, memory, CPU, bandwidth, technical support, etc.)?

4. The operational realities of running DNSSEC

Now that DNSSEC has become an operational norm for many registries, registrars, and ISPs, what have we learned about how we manage DNSSEC? What is the best practice around key rollovers? How often do you review your disaster recovery procedures? Is there operational familiarity within your customer support teams? What operational statistics have we gathered about DNSSEC? Are there experiences being documented in the form of best practices, or something similar, for transfer of signed zones?

5. DANE and DNSSEC application automation

For DNSSEC to reach massive deployment levels it is clear that a higher level of automation is required than is currently available. There also is strong interest for DANE usage within web transactions as well as for securing email and Voice-over-IP (VoIP). We are seeking presentations on topics such as:

What tools, systems and services are available to help automate DNSSEC key management

Can you provide an analysis of current tools/services and identify gaps?

Where are the best opportunities for automation within DNSSEC signing and validation processes?

What are the costs and benefits of different approaches to automation?

What are some of the new and innovative uses of DANE and other DNSSEC applications in new areas or industries?

What tools and services are now available that can support DANE usage?

How soon could DANE and other DNSSEC applications become a deployable reality?

How can the industry use DANE and other DNSSEC applications as a mechanism for creating a more secure Internet?

We would be particularly interested in any live demonstrations of DNSSEC / DANE application automation and services. For example, a demonstration of the actual process of setting up a site with a certificate stored in a TLSA record that correctly validates would be welcome. Demonstrations of new tools that make the setup of DNSSEC or DANE more automated would also be welcome.

6. When unexpected DNSSEC events occur

What have we learned from some of the operational outages that we have seen over the past 18 months? Are there lessons that we can pass on to those just about to implement DNSSEC? How do you manage dissemination of information about the outage? What have you learned about communications planning? Do you have a route to ISPs and registrars? How do you liaise with your CERT community?

7. DNSSEC and DANE in the enterprise

Enterprises can play a critical role in both providing DNSSEC validation to their internal networks and also through signing of the domains owned by the enterprise. We are seeking presentations from enterprises that have implemented DNSSEC on validation and/or signing processes and can address questions such as:

What are the benefits to enterprises of rolling out DNSSEC validation? And how do they do so?

What are the challenges to deployment for these organizations and how could DANE and other DNSSEC applications address those challenges?

How should an enterprise best prepare its IT staff and network to implement DNSSEC?

What tools and systems are available to assist enterprises in the deployment of DNSSEC?

How can the DANE protocol be used within an enterprise to bring a higher level of security to transactions using SSL/TLS certificates?

8. Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) use cases and innovation

We are interested in demonstrations of HSMs, presentations of HSM-related innovations and real world use cases of HSMs and key management.

In addition, we welcome suggestions for additional topics.

If you are interested in participating, please send a brief (1-2 sentence) description of your proposed presentation to dnssec-copenhagen@isoc.org by 15 January 2017.

We hope that you can join us.

Thank you,

Julie Hedlund

On behalf of the DNSSEC Workshop Program Committee:

Jean Robert Hountomey, AfricaCERT

Jacques Latour, .CA

Xiaodong Lee, CNNIC

Luciano Minuchin, NIC.AR

Russ Mundy, Parsons

Ondřej Filip, CZ.NIC

Yoshiro Yoneya, JPRS

Dan York, Internet Society

By Dan York, Author and Speaker on Internet technologies - and on staff of Internet Society. Dan is employed as a Senior Content Strategist with the Internet Society but opinions posted on CircleID are entirely his own. Visit the blog maintained by Dan York here.

Related topics: DNS, DNS Security, ICANN, Security