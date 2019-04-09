Home / News I have a News Tip

Representatives From EU, NATO, USA, Japan, Australia Hold Meeting on 5G Security and Policy Measures

By CircleID Reporter
  • May 03, 2019 11:39 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 606

MAY 2, 2019 / Prague 5G Security Conference held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Representatives from over 30 countries including nations from European Union, NATO, United States, Germany, Japan, Israel and Australia participated in the Prague 5G Security Conference this week to discuss practices that could form a coordinated approach to shared security and policy measures. Neither China nor Russia were invited to the event. There were no agreements reached on any formal binding document, but participants are eager to continue discussions.

Keep the big picture in mind advised U.S. FCC chair Ajit Pai in day one remarks: "Decisions that impact 5G security need to be made with the long term in mind. Focusing too heavily on short-term considerations could result in choices that are pennywise but pound foolish."

Huawei concerns: "Some western countries’ concerns about Huawei center on China’s 2017 National Intelligence Law, stating that Chinese 'organizations and citizens shall, in accordance with the law, support, cooperate with, and collaborate in national intelligence work." (Reuters)

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Mobile Internet, Policy & Regulation, Wireless
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics