Representatives From EU, NATO, USA, Japan, Australia Hold Meeting on 5G Security and Policy Measures

MAY 2, 2019 / Prague 5G Security Conference held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Representatives from over 30 countries including nations from European Union, NATO, United States, Germany, Japan, Israel and Australia participated in the Prague 5G Security Conference this week to discuss practices that could form a coordinated approach to shared security and policy measures. Neither China nor Russia were invited to the event. There were no agreements reached on any formal binding document, but participants are eager to continue discussions.

— Keep the big picture in mind advised U.S. FCC chair Ajit Pai in day one remarks: "Decisions that impact 5G security need to be made with the long term in mind. Focusing too heavily on short-term considerations could result in choices that are pennywise but pound foolish."

— Huawei concerns: "Some western countries’ concerns about Huawei center on China’s 2017 National Intelligence Law, stating that Chinese 'organizations and citizens shall, in accordance with the law, support, cooperate with, and collaborate in national intelligence work." (Reuters)